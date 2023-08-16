5-year-old hospitalized after getting struck by bus outside Mineral Wells school, officials say

MINERAL WELLS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A 5-year-old has been hospitalized after getting struck by a public transit bus outside Lamar Elementary School Tuesday morning, Mineral Wells officials said.

The incident occurred around 7:37 a.m. as the bus was dropping the child off at school, police said. Investigators found that while the child was exiting the bus, it rolled forward and struck them.

When first responders arrived, they immediately began rendering aid to the child, who was shortly transported via air ambulance to Cook Children's in Fort Worth.

Police said the child was "alert and conscious" during the transfer, and that the Mineral Wells Police Department will be reviewing video footage from both the bus and the school.

It is not yet known if any criminal charges will be filed.

Mineral Wells ISD has since released a statement that said in part, "We understand that news of such incidents can be distressing, but please be assured that we are doing everything within our power to support the student, their family, and our school community during this difficult time."

The district continued to say its primary focus is on the well-being of the student, and that support and counseling resources will be provided for students and staff who may be affected by the incident.