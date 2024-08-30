4 dead in fiery multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 75 in Anna

ANNA – Four people are dead in a fiery multi-vehicle crash on northbound U.S. 75 just past White Street, according to the Collin County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said one vehicle caught fire in the accident involving approximately five vehicles. In addition to the four dead, others have sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The exact number isn't immediately known.

Authorities are diverting traffic to the access road, as the highway remains shut down.

The Anna Police Department is handling the scene.

This is a developing story.