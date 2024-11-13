3rd mountain lion sighting in North Texas in recent weeks has residents concerned

COLLIN COUNTY — A Plano alleyway camera is the latest place to see a mountain lion that's believed to be the same one spotted in several North Texas cities.

"I started looking at the actual video and it had a long tail. I was like, 'That's not a bobcat,'" said Plano resident, Daniel Loperena.

Loperena lives close to where the mountain lion was spotted and says the animal was just feet away from his son's middle school.

"There's times that my wife and I, we walked the trail late at night and there's lots of families that walk the trail too, moms with their kids," Loperena explained. "So it was kind of scary knowing that that thing can be in this neighborhood."

Since late October, a mountain lion has been spotted in Lake Dallas on October 26, in Frisco on November 1, and now in Plano on November 8.

Mountain lions are native to Texas, but experts say they are typically found in the Trans-Pecos region and parts of South Texas.

"It is really surprising to get an actual video of a mountain lion, especially somewhere where they're really extremely rare," said Rachel Richter, an urban wildlife biologist for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Richter said it's hard to tell if development in DFW or other factors are causing the mountain lions to migrate.

"But we do know that transient mountain lions can cover very large areas in a relatively short amount of time," said Richter. "So it's likely that this animal is just passing through."

"The likelihood of coming into contact with one of them, you know, walking around, just out and about by yourself, is so small," said Jamey Cantrell with Plano Animal Services.

Cantrell said the City of Plano believes the lion is not a threat to the public because, in Frisco and Plano, it's only been spotted at night and away from people. But, he said if you do spot one, take precautions and keep children and pets indoors.

"This is probably the first time that it has been in a neighborhood like that. We just wanted to make sure that everyone was aware that's just another danger of having your pet running loose unattended," Cantrell said.

Wildlife experts say biologists are monitoring this mountain lion, and since it has not threatened the public there is no plan to capture or relocate it.

Texas Parks and Wildlife is asking the public to continue to report any mountain lion sightings so they can keep track of it. To report a sighting, click here.

Texas Parks and Wildlife preventive actions to help you avoid a possible attack

Install outdoor lighting in areas where you walk after dark.

Remove any vegetation a lion could hide in near children's play areas and your house.

Do not feed wildlife including deer. Predators follow prey.

Keep pets under control. If pets are left outside overnight, confine them to kennels with tops.

Store all garbage securely.

Carry pepper spray and a walking stick, and avoid early morning, dusk and nighttime excursions.

Do not approach a mountain lion to get a better view or picture.

If you encounter a mountain lion