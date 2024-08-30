Watch CBS News
Northbound I-35E closed in Lewisville after chase with police shooting suspect ends

By Steven Rosenbaum

/ CBS Texas

The northbound lanes of I-35E are closed Friday morning in Lewisville after police officers exchanged gunshots with the suspect accused of killing a Dallas police officer late Thursday.

Police are diverting all northbound traffic off the highway onto Highway 121 Business, causing a major backup. All lanes of northbound I-35E are impacted by the closure, including the express lanes. 

The scene in Lewisville is about 30 miles from where two DPD officers responding to a distress call found an officer shot inside his patrol vehicle. The suspect exchanged fire with the two officers before driving off.

Officers chased the suspect to Lewisville, where Dallas police said the suspect got out of the vehicle with a "long gun" before officers shot at the suspect, killing the suspect. 

Officials have not yet provided any estimate on when the highway will reopen.

