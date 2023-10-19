Dodge pickup strikes, kills 3-year-old who ran into Grand Prairie street
GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A Dodge pickup truck struck a 3-year-old who ran into the street on Wednesday, killing the child.
The Grand Prairie Police Department is investigating the October 18 incident near the 6300 block of Mirabella Blvd. It happened at 5:30 p.m
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office hasn't released the child's identity yet.
No criminal charges are expected to be filed, according to police.
