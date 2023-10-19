Watch CBS News
Local News

Dodge pickup strikes, kills 3-year-old who ran into Grand Prairie street

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS Texas

Thursday morning headlines, Oct. 19
Thursday morning headlines, Oct. 19 03:17

GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A Dodge pickup truck struck a 3-year-old who ran into the street on Wednesday, killing the child. 

The Grand Prairie Police Department is investigating the October 18 incident near the 6300 block of Mirabella Blvd. It happened at 5:30 p.m 

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office hasn't released the child's identity yet. 

No criminal charges are expected to be filed, according to police.

First published on October 19, 2023 / 2:01 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.