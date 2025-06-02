3 men arrested during prostitution sting in Denton County, officials say

Three men were arrested following a prostitution sting in Denton County, officials announced Monday.

The Denton County Sheriff's Office said its "Prostitution Demand Suppression Operation" took place on May 29.

During the operation, deputies arrested John Holland, of Alvord, Texas; Nicholas Matt, of Denton; and Patrick Smith, of Dallas.

According to the sheriff's office, Holland faces a charge of online solicitation of a minor, and Matt and Smith both face charges of solicitation of prostitution.

Deputies arrested John Holland, of Alvord, Texas; Nicholas Matt, of Denton; and Patrick Smith, of Dallas.

Smith also faces an additional charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon.

"This operation aimed to reduce prostitution in our community by arresting individuals attempting to purchase sexual favors for money," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Officials said leads on other people engaging in prostitution were identified too and are currently being investigated by the Denton County Sheriff's Office Human Trafficking Unit.