3 arrested in alleged stabbing of veteran during Memorial Day robbery in Denton

DENTON — Denton Police say three 20-year-olds were arrested Wednesday for the alleged robbery and stabbing of a veteran on Memorial Day.

Early Monday morning, two masked males walked into a convenience store in the 400 block of Teasley Lane where the 62-year-old veteran was working.

The masked men demanded money and one of them stabbed the victim several times in the stomach, Denton Police say, taking cash, vape products, and a case of beer before fleeing in a vehicle driven by a third male suspect.

Denton Police and Fire responded to the store, and the victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Wednesday morning, Denton police officers found the suspect vehicle, leading to the identification of the three suspects, 20-year-old Ryan Alvarez, of Argyle, 20-year-old Julian Bustillos, of Denton, and 20-year-old Edgar Cuevas, of Krum.

Bustillos is accused of stabbing the veteran and Cuevas is accused of being the driver. Denton PD said he was also seen obstructing the vehicle's license plate shortly before Alvarez and Bustillos entered the store.

All three were arrested on Wednesday without incident. They are currently in the City of Denton Jail. Their bond has not been set as of Wednesday afternoon.