28% of LGBTQ+ young adults experience homelessness, report shows

EDITOR'S NOTE: This Pride Month, CBS News Texas is highlighting stories affecting the LGBTQ+ community.

According to The Trevor Project, 28% of LGBTQ+ youth report experiencing homelessness or housing instability at some point in their lives. A North Texas nonprofit is working to change that by helping young adults get back on their feet and feel accepted.

It's a frightening situation many LGBTQ+ young people face.

"Imagine having to live out of a car and still go to work. That's so hard," said a young lesbian in Dallas.

Finding safety and acceptance

Dallas Hope Charities

"We shouldn't be treated differently simply because we love differently or because we feel differently than the next person," said Koda, who is transgender.

Koda found safety during a period of homelessness at the Dallas Hope Center, operated by the nonprofit Dallas Hope Charities.

"Dallas Hope Charities created a space where everybody's welcome," Koda said. "It doesn't matter - trans or not - everybody can come. If you need somewhere to go, we got you."

Families often turn away youth

"Can you imagine, at 18 years old, your mom saying, 'OK, it's time for you to go because who you are and how you live, I cannot accept?'" said Tamika Perry, CEO of Dallas Hope Charities.

Since its founding in 2018, the nonprofit has heard countless stories of LGBTQ+ youth being disowned by family and friends.

"What we see is a lot of non-acceptance through family, friends," Perry said. "We also see a lot of our youth losing jobs, apartments."

Critical need for more housing

The need for housing is critical in Dallas. Dallas Hope Charities currently houses eight LGBTQ+ young adults, but more than 250 people are on the waitlist.

"We have just one house now for those young people," Perry said. "We'd love to expand to five or even more homes."

Support beyond shelter

The nonprofit also runs Hope Street, an outreach program that provides care kits, counseling and life-skills services.

"Forty percent of all of our youth commit suicide because they cannot come out, be themselves and receive that support," Perry said.

Changing the statistics

"You're going to be a queer statistic, or you're going to be a queer story that others can look up to," Koda said.

The Trevor Project reports that 44% of Native American, 36% of multiracial, 27% of white and Latinx, and 26% of Black LGBTQ+ youth have experienced homelessness - a reality Dallas Hope Charities is working to change.