22-year-old man killed in possible alcohol-related crash on I-30 in Arlington, police say

22-year-old killed in crash on East I-30 in Arlington, police say

An investigation is underway following a deadly crash that killed a 22-year-old man on I-30 in Arlington, police said.

Just after 2:20 a.m. Monday, officers were called to the 2600 block of East I-30, near Six Flags, after reports of a major crash involving a car and an 18-wheeler.

Police said a car was stopped in the center lane of travel without its lights on for an unknown reason. An 18-wheeler traveling in the same direction was unable to stop in time and struck the car from behind.

The driver of the car, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers said open containers of alcohol were found inside his car.

The driver of the semi stayed at the location and cooperated with investigators. Arlington PD said they do not expect charges to be filed.

The eastbound lanes of I-30 were reduced to one lane for several hours while officers investigated, and crews worked to clear the debris from the roadway.

The crash remains under investigation. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will release the name of the victim when their next of kin has been notified.