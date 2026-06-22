Argentina, Austria face off in Dallas for 2026 FIFA World Cup: TV channel, streaming options and kickoff time

The 2026 FIFA World Cup continues on Monday, with Dallas Stadium hosting yet another match with plenty of fans bringing the energy to support their teams as a top soccer star pursues a new scoring record in World Cup history.

Argentina and Austria will face off in North Texas in a Group Stage matchup. Sitting tied atop Group J with three points each, if the match does not end in a draw, the winner will clinch a spot in the knockout round.

Kickoff in Arlington is set for noon. Here's a full breakdown of how you can catch the action.

How to watch Argentina vs. Austria

Where: Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium), Arlington, Texas

When: 12 p.m. C.T.

On TV: FOX and Telemundo (Spanish language)

Streaming: FOX One and Peacock (Spanish language)

Argentina's World Cup outlook

Argentina is the most recent winner of the FIFA World Cup, taking home the glory in 2022. Prior to that, Argentina won the cup in 1978 and 1986.

Seven other countries have won the cup: Brazil, Germany, Italy, France, Uruguay, England, and Spain. Brazil has the most titles, with five wins, while England and Spain each have one. France and Uruguay have two titles each, while Germany and Italy have four each.

Argentina comes to the match triumphant after defeating Algeria 3-0 less than a week ago in Kansas City. Before that, they also dominated in friendly matches with Mauritania, Zambia, Honduras, and Iceland.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match between Argentina and Algeria. Michael Steele / Getty Images

Avid soccer fans will likely be looking forward to seeing star forward Lionel Messi's performance on Monday. Messi, who also plays for Major League Soccer club Inter Miami CF, is the Argentina national team's leading scorer and is renowned for the records he has set in his expansive career.

Messi, who will turn 39 years old this week, could very well make FIFA World Cup history. During the opening match against Algeria, Messi scored his 16th World Cup goal as part of a hat trick, matching the record set by Miroslav Klose.

One more goal would set a new record.

Austria's World Cup outlook

Austria has not yet brought home a FIFA World Cup title, but there is plenty of history on the pitch for the team; Austria has qualified on a total of eight occasions. The furthest Austria has gotten was third place in 1954 at the fifth cup in Switzerland. Before that, Austria made it to fourth place in the second-ever cup in 1934, hosted in Italy.

For the 2026 cup, Austria has gotten off to a strong start, defeating Jordan 3-1 in San Francisco less than a week ago. The team has also won all but one of its pre-tournament friendlies; the one friendly match they didn't win was a 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina.

David Alaba #8 of Austria celebrates after the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match between Austria and Jordan. Elysia Su/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

Austria's team is captained by David Alaba, a decorated center-back for the Real Madrid club in La Liga who has also seen plenty of success with Bayern Munich. He's praised for his versatility on the pitch, allowing him to work both defensively and across the midfield.