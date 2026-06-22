2026 FIFA World Cup: Hype builds up for Argentina vs. Austria in Dallas The 2026 FIFA World Cup continues on Monday, with Dallas Stadium hosting yet another match with plenty of fans bringing the energy to support their teams as a top soccer star pursues a new scoring record in World Cup history. Argentina and Austria will face off in North Texas in a Group Stage matchup. Lacey Beasley breaks down what makes this match one to watch as soccer legend Lionel Messi aims to set a new World Cup record.