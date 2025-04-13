Watch CBS News
Investigation underway in shooting death of 2-year-old in Fort Worth, police say

By Briauna Brown

CBS Texas

An investigation is underway in the shooting death of a toddler, the Fort Worth Police Department confirmed Sunday.

The victim, identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office as 2-year-old Ta'Kirus Davon Jones, was rushed to the hospital late April 11 after, witnesses said, he shot himself at an apartment complex in the 9100 block of Metcalf Lane.

Police told CBS News Texas that the details surrounding the shooting are still being investigated, and no arrests have been made in the case.

This is a developing story, and we'll update as more information becomes available. 

