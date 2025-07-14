2 men in custody after North Texas Kohl's smash and grab, leading police on chase

Two men are in custody after an alleged smash and grab at a North Richland Hills Kohl's jewelry counter, and one leading police on a brief chase Monday afternoon, officials said.

Police were called to the Kohl's in the 6000 block of Precinct Line Road just before 1:30 p.m. for a man allegedly using a crowbar to break jewelry cases inside the store.

The suspect and a passenger were in a vehicle when officers arrived. Police stopped the vehicle, but the passenger ran, leading officers on a short foot chase that ended near Walker and Grand Avenue.

A 45-year-old man from Lancaster and a 36-year-old man from Dallas were taken into custody. North Richland Hills police said the entire incident happened within 8 minutes.

Both suspects will be booked into the North Richland Hills Joint Detention Facility.

Police have not yet identified the two men.