2 men in custody after North Texas Kohl's smash and grab, leading police on chase

By
S.E. Jenkins
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
S.E. Jenkins is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. She has also been a Digital Content Producer in Tallahassee and Myrtle Beach. S.E. graduated with journalism degrees from Texas State University, Aarhus Universitet and City, University of London.
S.E. Jenkins

CBS Texas

Two men are in custody after an alleged smash and grab at a North Richland Hills Kohl's jewelry counter, and one leading police on a brief chase Monday afternoon, officials said.

Police were called to the Kohl's in the 6000 block of Precinct Line Road just before 1:30 p.m. for a man allegedly using a crowbar to break jewelry cases inside the store.

The suspect and a passenger were in a vehicle when officers arrived. Police stopped the vehicle, but the passenger ran, leading officers on a short foot chase that ended near Walker and Grand Avenue.

A 45-year-old man from Lancaster and a 36-year-old man from Dallas were taken into custody. North Richland Hills police said the entire incident happened within 8 minutes. 

Both suspects will be booked into the North Richland Hills Joint Detention Facility.

Police have not yet identified the two men.

