2 healthy giraffes born in 2 weeks at Fossil Rim Wildlife Center

GLEN ROSE (CBSNewsTexas) – Fossil Rim Wildlife Center has welcomed two baby giraffes in two weeks.

Meet Waffles and another baby girl who has yet to receive a name. You can visit them at the Fossil Rim Wildlife Center in Glen Rose. Fossil Rim Wildlife Center

The first, born on March 4, is a healthy calf named Waffles.

"We think Waffles suites her well," Fossil Rim Curator of Hoofstock Molly Shea, said in a news release.

After less than two hours of labor, her mother Snorgie gave birth on March 4. Waffles is the first calf from her father, Mananasi who is six years old.

"Snorgie immediately started grooming the calf and encouraging it to stand," said Shea.

Not long after Waffles made her debut into the world, another giraffe named Nettie gave birth on March 19. The non-profit has yet to announce her name, but visitors can see both babies on a self-guided tour.

The conservation center specializes in the breeding of endangered species, public education, scientific research and natural land management. Guests have access to guided and self-guided tours across the center's 1800 acres of Texas Hill Country.