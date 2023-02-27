Watch CBS News
Local News

2 Dallas police officers injured after accused drunk driver crashes into cruiser

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS Texas

Your Monday Morning Headlines, February 27th, 2022
Your Monday Morning Headlines, February 27th, 2022 02:52

DALLAS (CBSDFWTexas) -  Investigators with the Dallas Police Department said an intoxicated driver caused a Feb. 27 crash, which left two officers injured. 

The officers were driving north on Field Street at Ross when Henroc Davila-Beltran, 39, allegedly crashed into them. One officer was treated at the scene, the other was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

Beltran was also taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He was charged with driving while intoxicated. 

First published on February 27, 2023 / 11:04 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.