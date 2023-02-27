2 Dallas police officers injured after accused drunk driver crashes into cruiser

DALLAS (CBSDFWTexas) - Investigators with the Dallas Police Department said an intoxicated driver caused a Feb. 27 crash, which left two officers injured.

The officers were driving north on Field Street at Ross when Henroc Davila-Beltran, 39, allegedly crashed into them. One officer was treated at the scene, the other was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Beltran was also taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He was charged with driving while intoxicated.