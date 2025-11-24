17-year-old charged in shooting of a North Texas DoorDash delivery driver, police say

A 17-year-old has been charged in the shooting of a North Texas DoorDash delivery driver late last month, Mesquite police said.

Investigators discovered that just before 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 27, the driver was making a delivery to a home in the 2000 block of Birch Bend when a man wearing dark clothing approached and started shooting at him.

The suspect, later identified as 17-year-old Ledavion Sockwell, fled the area.

Responding officers found the delivery driver had been shot multiple times and rendered aid until fire department personnel arrived and took the driver to the hospital. The delivery driver survived the shooting.

Late Monday afternoon, the Mesquite Police Department Major Crimes Unit and Mesquite Tactical Unit executed a search and arrest warrant for Sockwell in the 1400 block of Regent St. He was taken into custody without incident.