Amber Alert issued for a 15-year-old and a baby missing north of Austin, police say
A 15-year-old girl and an 11-month-old baby have been reported missing, according to the Pflugerville Police Department.
Both were last seen on Friday, authorities said.
An Amber Alert has been issued for 15-year-old Daela Diaz. She is described as 5'4", 160 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen around 8 p.m. in the 17600 Block of Cipremont Ln. in Pflugerville, wearing a black dress with black and white Jordan brand tennis shoes.
Pflugerville police said 11-month-old Christopher Roman and Daela Diaz were last seen on Friday.
Anyone with information is asked to call Pflugerville PD at (512) 990-6700.
The history of the Amber Alert
The first Amber Alert was issued on January 13, 1996, after 9-year-old Amber Hagerman was reported missing. The body of the little girl who lived in Arlington, Texas, was found four days later in a creek.
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children shares the story of a woman in the community who called for a public Emergency Alert System.
Diane Simone wanted community members to be alerted when a child is missing so they could help in the search. She requested it be named after Amber Hagerman, and hence, Amber's Plan was created in her memory.