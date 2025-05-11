Amber Alert issued for a 15-year-old and a baby missing north of Austin, police say

A 15-year-old girl and an 11-month-old baby have been reported missing, according to the Pflugerville Police Department.

Both were last seen on Friday, authorities said.

Texas Department of Public Safety

An Amber Alert has been issued for 15-year-old Daela Diaz. She is described as 5'4", 160 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen around 8 p.m. in the 17600 Block of Cipremont Ln. in Pflugerville, wearing a black dress with black and white Jordan brand tennis shoes.

Pflugerville police said 11-month-old Christopher Roman and Daela Diaz were last seen on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pflugerville PD at (512) 990-6700.

The history of the Amber Alert

The first Amber Alert was issued on January 13, 1996, after 9-year-old Amber Hagerman was reported missing. The body of the little girl who lived in Arlington, Texas, was found four days later in a creek.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children shares the story of a woman in the community who called for a public Emergency Alert System.

Diane Simone wanted community members to be alerted when a child is missing so they could help in the search. She requested it be named after Amber Hagerman, and hence, Amber's Plan was created in her memory.