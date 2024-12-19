137 animals seized from suspected dogfighting and cockfighting operation in Kaufman County

KAUFMAN COUNTY – Authorities seized 50 roosters, 43 hens, 34 adult dogs and 10 puppies this week from a property where evidence of dogfighting and cockfighting paraphernalia was found, the SPCA of Texas said Thursday.

The SPCA joined law enforcement in rescuing the animals from an undisclosed location near central Kaufman County, the animal welfare organization said.

"Preliminary findings suggest that some of the dogs may have been involved in dogfighting," the SPCA said in a news release. "The chickens are believed to be connected to a cockfighting investigation initiated earlier this year."

The animals, discovered during an unrelated investigation, are being evaluated and treated by the SPCA of Texas.

"The owner relinquished custody at the scene, and the SPCA of Texas is now investigating potential cases of dogfighting and cockfighting," the SPCA said.

According to the organization:

The dogs and roosters were found in individual pens throughout the property.

Many of the dogs were underweight and injured.

Some of the dogs were unlawfully restrained.

"Most areas were thick with mud and some areas contained standing water due to recent rain," the SPCA said. "Some dogs were chained out in the open without access to shelter while others had access to barrels, tarps, and wooden and metal roofing.

"Many of the roosters were held in wire cages with metal coverings, some inside a makeshift barn, and most only had access to contaminated water. Medications, a scale, several blood-splattered treadmills, used break sticks, and caches of paraphernalia, including slashers and gaffs, were also found on the property. Empty rooster transport boxes were also found."

Cockfighting and dogfighting are illegal and carry felony sentences in Texas. Federal law prohibits interstate transport of fighting animals, while the Texas Safe Outdoor Dogs Act prohibits chaining dogs without adequate shelter and water.