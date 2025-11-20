13-year-old boy charged with capital murder for July killing of 17-year-old, Dallas police say

Dallas police said Thursday that a U.S. Marshals fugitive task force arrested a 13-year-old boy for a murder in the city over the summer.

The boy has been charged with capital murder in the shooting death of 17-year-old Jaden McMillan, police said. It happened on July 10 on Easter Avenue near Kiest Boulevard in East Oak Cliff, near the St. James Manor apartments.

Police did not say how they connected the boy to the shooting or released any other information on the case. At the time of the shooting, DPD also did not provide any details of what led up to the incident.

The suspect's identity will not be released due to his age, DPD said.