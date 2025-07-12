Homicide investigation underway after 17-year-old boy shot, killed in Dallas, police say

A homicide investigation is underway after a teen was shot and killed in Dallas Thursday evening, police said.

At about 6:40 p.m. on July 10, officers responded to a shooting call in the 3000 block of Easter Avenue, DPD said.

When officers arrived, they found 17-year-old Jaden McMillan had been shot. McMillan was transported to a hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue and was later pronounced dead, police said.

DPD has not released any suspect information. The department says the investigation is ongoing and asks anyone with information to call 469-670-4735 or email Michael.christian@dallaspolice.gov.