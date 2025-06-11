Watch CBS News
4 charged in suspicious death of 11-year-old boy in Wylie, police say

By Briauna Brown

Four people have been arrested in connection with the suspicious death of an 11-year-old boy in Wylie, authorities said.

According to the Wylie Police Department, just before 5:30 p.m. Monday, officers and Wylie Fire-Rescue were called to a home in the 1600 block of Long Meadow Road on a report of an unresponsive child.

When emergency crews arrived, they said the 11-year-old boy was unconscious and immediately started life-saving measures. Police said the boy was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators with the Children's Advocacy Center of Collin County responded to the boy's home to assist in the investigation.

On Tuesday, a search warrant was executed at the home, and Wylie PD said detectives obtained arrest warrants for 28-year-old Sadie Hope, 30-year-old Sade Hope-Johnson, 46-year-old Eunice Johnson-Lightsey, and 67-year-old Clifford Johnson.

Officers arrested 28-year-old Sadie Hope; 30-year-old Sade Hope-Johnson; 46-year-old Eunice Johnson-Lightsey and 67-year-old Clifford Johnson.  Wylie Police Department

Their relationship to the child has not been released. All four have been charged with injury to a child and abandoning and endangering a child, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be added, police said. 

