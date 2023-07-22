1 soldier dead, 5 injured in non-combat related crash at Fort Bliss

FORT BLISS, Texas (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A soldier is dead and five others are injured after a tactical vehicle crash at Fort Bliss, the U.S. Army said.

According to a press release, the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. MST in the Fort Bliss training area.

The conditions of those injured haven't been released and the name of the victim is being held until 24 hours after the next-of-kin notification.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Soldier's family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time," said Maj. Gen. James P. Isenhower III, the senior installation commander of Fort Bliss and 1st Armored Division.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.