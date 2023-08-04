1 person stabbed, 1 shot at club in Fort Worth overnight

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Fort Worth police are investigating two incidents they believe are gang related.

Police say they responded to a shooting call just after 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 3 at a club located at 6316 Hulen Bend Blvd.

When they arrived, there were multiple witnesses who reported that someone was shot but they were unable to locate a victim.

While police were there, they got another call from Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital that a gunshot victim arrived, claiming they were shot during an altercation at the club.

When police got to the hospital to meet the victim, another victim arrived who said they were stabbed at the same club.

Police believe the incidents were separate, but both gang related.

The victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police are still searching for the assailants.