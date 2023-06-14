1 person dead, 1 child in critical condition after car catches on fire
FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – One person is dead and a child in critical condition after a vehicle fire on the West Loop in Fort Worth.
The call came in around 5:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes near Clifford - just a bit north of I-30.
The car hit a gas line, a power line then caught on fire.
MedStar says one adult has died on the scene. The 4-year-old girl was taken to Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth after two bystanders helped pull her out of the car.
A third person had minor injuries.
The Fort Worth Fire Department is working on getting information.
