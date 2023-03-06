Watch CBS News
1 man killed, 2 injured in overnight West Dallas shooting

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Police are investigating after one man was killed and two others were injured in a West Dallas shooting early Saturday morning.

Around 2:05 a.m. March 4, police responded to a shooting call in the 600 block of Fabrication Street.

During their preliminary investigation, officers determined three men were shot at the scene, resulting in one death. The two other men were taken to a local hospital where they remain in stable condition, police said.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact Detective Jonequia Acrond at jonequia.acrond@dallaspolice.gov or 214-671-4097.

