Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead after Dallas police find victims shot, tied up

By S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

Hot, dry start to the week before Fall arrives
Hot, dry start to the week before Fall arrives 03:02

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - One victim is dead and two others are safe after Dallas police officers found them shot and tied up Saturday morning.

Around 11 a.m., officers were called to a shooting in the 900 block of Medalist Drive. When officers arrived they found a woman shot, who was walking from the scene for help. 

Officers went to the area where the shooting allegedly happened and found a man tied up and yelling for help. 

Officers found a third victim, 30-year-old Deleon Williams, who had also been shot and his hands tied. Williams died at the scene, DPD said.

The female victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The second male victim was not injured.  

No arrests have been made, DPD said. The investigation is ongoing.

First published on October 1, 2023 / 10:34 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.