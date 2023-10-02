1 dead after Dallas police find victims shot, tied up

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - One victim is dead and two others are safe after Dallas police officers found them shot and tied up Saturday morning.

Around 11 a.m., officers were called to a shooting in the 900 block of Medalist Drive. When officers arrived they found a woman shot, who was walking from the scene for help.

Officers went to the area where the shooting allegedly happened and found a man tied up and yelling for help.

Officers found a third victim, 30-year-old Deleon Williams, who had also been shot and his hands tied. Williams died at the scene, DPD said.

The female victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The second male victim was not injured.

No arrests have been made, DPD said. The investigation is ongoing.