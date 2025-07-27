1 dead after crash involving sedan, semi-truck in Fort Worth, police say
One person has died after a crash involving a sedan and a semi-truck in Fort Worth on Sunday afternoon, police said.
Just before 3 p.m., Fort Worth police were called to Trinity Boulevard and Post Oak for a crash, where responding officers saw the crash involved a semi-truck and a sedan.
The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead on the scene.
Fort Worth police said the investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. We'll update as more information becomes available.