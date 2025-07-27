Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead after crash involving sedan, semi-truck in Fort Worth, police say

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

One person has died after a crash involving a sedan and a semi-truck in Fort Worth on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Just before 3 p.m., Fort Worth police were called to Trinity Boulevard and Post Oak for a crash, where responding officers saw the crash involved a semi-truck and a sedan. 

The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead on the scene.

Fort Worth police said the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. We'll update as more information becomes available. 

CBS Texas Staff

The CBS Texas team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSTexas.com.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue