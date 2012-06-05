Last Updated Sep 14, 2018 8:26 PM EDT
CONTACT INFORMATION
Address:
"CBS News Sunday Morning"
Box O (for Osgood)
524 West 57th St.
New York, NY 10019
Become a fan of "Sunday Morning" on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter (@CBSSunday), Instagram (#CBSSundayMorning) and at cbssundaymorning.com.
STORY IDEAS? E-mail us at Sundays@cbsnews.com
DVDs & TRANSCRIPTS:
CBS News Archives: footage@cbsnews.com | 212-975-6441
Complete show transcripts are not available online. However, most "Sunday Morning" stories and videos are published on our website at cbssundaymorning.com.
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
The Theme Song
The trumpet fanfare is called "Abblasen" and is attributed to Gottfried Reiche. For almost 20 years, "CBS News Sunday Morning" used a recording by Don Smithers, who played on an eight-foot baroque trumpet.
"Sunday Morning" chose to retire the old, scratchy vinyl phonograph version in favor of a new, clearer, high-tech recording. This was provided by Doc Severinsen, the former music director of NBC's "Tonight Show," who performed the theme on a specially fabricated four-valve piccolo trumpet.
Famed trumpeter Wynton Marsalis later recorded another version of the theme, also on a piccolo trumpet, which is currently in use.
About Our Sun Images
The sun images that appear between some of our segments come from a variety of sources. One face might peek out at a producer visiting a flea market, while another golden orb may be found staring stonily from an ancient Egyptian vase in a museum. Some of the images show up in the mail; some are produced by more local artists. The face in the "CBS News Sunday Morning" logo, along with some of the other sun images shown during the show, are inspired by an out-of-print book entitled "The Sun in Art."
Our Associate Director keeps a file of images to choose from as she works on constructing the show each week. As many viewers have observed, the suns' faces often reflect moods and ideas expressed during the program.
Since we don't own the rights to many of the suns we use, it's not possible for us to publish any books, photographs, or other material representing them. Many of the images are so interesting and beautiful, viewers ask to see them collected to look at more carefully. But for now, our images remain as transient and temporary as real sunrises and sunsets, meant to be appreciated in the moment.
Photos of sun artwork can be mailed to:
Jessica Frank, Associate Director
CBS News Sunday Morning
524 West 57th St.
New York, N.Y. 10019
You can also mail image files (jpg or tif) on CD-ROM or DVD to the address above, or email the files to Jessica Frank at JAF@cbsnews.com.
Charles Kuralt's Memorial Fund
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
School of Social Work
Attn: Dean Edwards
Chapel Hill, N.C. 27514