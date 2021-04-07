Live

"Sunday Morning" theme goes to the dogs

In honor of National Dog Day this past week, "Sunday Morning" celebrates all the dogs that have been caught in the act of tuning in each Sunday morning. Thanks to Cappi, Charlie, Chiquita, Fred, Harley Harr, Little John, Loki, Ricco and Schnapps!
