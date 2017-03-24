David Edelstein

Film critic David Edelstein has been a contributor to "CBS Sunday Morning" since 2003, offering appreciations of actors and filmmakers both living and dead, as well as timely appreciations of current and classic films.

He is also chief film critic of New York Magazine and its culture website, Vulture, as well as a weekly reviewer for "Fresh Air," heard on 600 NPR stations nationwide. Before that, Edelstein spent ten years at Slate and, before that, the Village Voice and the New York Post. His writing has also appeared in The New York Times, Vanity Fair, and Rolling Stone.

With producer Christine Vachon, he wrote the Los Angeles Times bestselling book "Shooting to Kill" (William Morrow).

His play, "Blaming Mom," a comedy, had a brief but memorable run at Soho's Ohio Theater in 1994.

Edelstein has been guest host on Turner Classic Movies, filling in for a week for the late Robert Osborne, as well as presenting 16 films of Francois Truffaut and Orson Welles, respectively.

He is a member and past president of the New York Film Critics Circle as well as the National Society of Film Critics.

He lives in Brooklyn, New York, with his wife, Rachel Klayman, and daughters Lucy and Sylvie.