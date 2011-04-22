Rand Morrison CBS News

Rand Morrison is the executive producer of "CBS Sunday Morning."

He is the winner of 10 Emmy Awards, two George Foster Peabody Awards and two Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Awards. Under Morrison's leadership, "CBS Sunday Morning" has earned three Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Morning Program.

Before joining "CBS Sunday Morning" in 1999, he served as executive producer of CBS News Productions, where he produced, among other projects, the critically acclaimed 13-part "Century of Country" series on the history of country music for The Nashville Network.

Prior to that, Morrison served in senior management positions on several CBS News magazines, including senior broadcast producer for "Public Eye with Bryant Gumbel" and "48 Hours," and senior producer for "Eye to Eye with Connie Chung."

Before joining "48 Hours," Morrison was a producer for the Weekend Editions of the "CBS Evening News" and served as a broadcast producer for the "CBS Morning News." He joined CBS News in 1982 as a writer for "Nightwatch," the overnight news broadcast, after having held a variety of positions at the Associated Press and United Press International (1977-82).

Morrison was born in Cleveland and was graduated from Ohio State University with a B.A. in English and from Northwestern University with a master's degree in journalism.

He lives in New York.