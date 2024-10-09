Stunning images show Hurricane Milton from space

What to know about Hurricane Milton as Florida braces for storm

Photos and videos taken from space show the breadth of Hurricane Milton, a massive storm churning in the Gulf of Mexico towards Florida.

The storm is expected to make landfall late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. While moving over the Gulf of Mexico, Milton has fluctuated between a Category 4 and 5 storm.

Multiple timelapse videos taken by NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick show the storm from the Dragon Endeavour spacecraft. Dominick is a flight engineer aboard the orbiting laboratory, which is attached to the International Space Station. In one post on social media, Dominick said that he had a view of the storm from the window in his sleeping quarters.

The timelapse he shared through that window on Wednesday morning showed the storm as it approached Florida's western coast. He noted that the storm looked even bigger than it had the day before.

Timelapse flying by Hurricane Milton today about 2 hours ago. Storm looks bigger but less symmetric than yesterday.



1/2000 sec, f8, 14mm, ISO 500, 0.5 sec interval, 30fps pic.twitter.com/XUjQEJPOGg — Matthew Dominick (@dominickmatthew) October 9, 2024

Dominick and three other astronauts were supposed to return to Earth on Monday after a seven-month stay at the International Space Station, but their return has been delayed by the massive storm.

External cameras attached to the International Space Station captured a still image of the hurricane. The photo, taken from 257 miles above the planet, was shared by NASA's Johnson Space Center on Tuesday, and clearly shows the small eye at the center of the storm.

257 miles above the Earth, external cameras on the @Space_Station captured more imagery of Hurricane #Milton and its eye as the storm approaches the Gulf Coast of Florida. pic.twitter.com/f0tawnzBQC — NASA's Johnson Space Center (@NASA_Johnson) October 8, 2024

A longer video captured by the same external cameras shows the station traveling over Hurricane Milton on Monday morning, when it was a Category 5 storm.

At 10:28 a.m. EDT October 7, the space station flew over Hurricane Milton and external cameras captured views of the category 5 storm, packing winds of 175 miles an hour, moving across the Gulf of Mexico toward the west coast of Florida. pic.twitter.com/MTtdUosiEc — International Space Station (@Space_Station) October 7, 2024

The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay described Milton as "a historic storm for the west coast of Florida" that could prove to be the worst to hit the Tampa Bay area in more than a century. Other predictions suggest the storm might make landfall closer to Sarasota.

After landfall, Milton will continue across Florida while rapidly weakening after losing the fuel of the warm Gulf waters, but still maintaining its hurricane status as it exits into the Atlantic Ocean before quickly transitioning into a tropical storm Thursday afternoon.