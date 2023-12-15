Wet week forecast for Bay Area starting on Sunday

Watch CBS News
The National Weather Service expects a wet week ahead in the Bay Area beginning Sunday, with 1 to 5 inches of rain projected to fall in areas of the region.

Forecasters said early Friday that the spread of rain showers will likely depend on the location, with coastal mountains on the higher precipitation side, and the Santa Clara and Salinas Valleys on the lower side.

Some coastal locations may receive upwards of 4 to 6 inches, according to the weather service, which cautioned community members that roadway flooding is the most likely impact that will be felt in affected areas.

Isolated thunderstorms and stronger showers are possible Sunday night into Monday, especially in the North Bay, while gusty southerly winds will pick up during the same period, forecasters said.

There is also a decent chance for stronger showers on Wednesday projected for the areas near Santa Cruz and Big Sur.

