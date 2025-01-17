Watch live: Federal authorities announce indictment of recalled Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao

CBS News Bay Area are carrying a press conference Friday morning during which federal authorities are expected to announce criminal charges against recalled Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao.

According to reports, Thao is facing charges from a federal grand jury indictment following an FBI corruption investigation. The San Francisco Chronicle broke the news Thursday, citing an anonymous source.

U.S. Attorney's Office also announced Thursday that it would be making a major announcement Friday morning in a joint press conference with the FBI, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and a representative from the IRS Criminal Investigations Unit's Oakland field office.

It is not clear what charges Thao may be facing. Thao did not respond to a request for comment by CBS News Bay Area. The FBI and U.S. Attorney's Office also would not confirm the indictment or offer comment on the planned announcement.

CBS Bay Area News will carry special live coverage of the U.S. Attorney's Office press conference at the Federal Building in San Francisco on air and online. The coverage will be broadcast on KPIX and also be available to livestream on cellphones, tablets and other devices on this page, through streaming services or via the player on the CBSSF.com home page.

• What: U.S. Attorney's Office announcement of "significant law enforcement action"

• Date: Friday, Jan. 17, 2025

• Time: 9 a.m.

• Location: The Federal Building in San Francisco

• On TV: KPIX 5

• Online stream: Live on the CBSSF.com home page and on your mobile or streaming device on the CBS News, Paramount Plus or Pluto apps.