Former California Rep. Barbara Lee officially announces her candidacy for Oakland mayor

Former U.S. representative Barbara Lee announced her candidacy for the Oakland mayor's office on Wednesday, a day after filing paperwork with the city.

Lee said in a press statement Wednesday morning she was "ready to fight for Oakland" and will run in Oakland's special election on April 15.

"Time and time again, Oaklanders have faced our toughest obstacles by uniting to meet our challenges," said Lee in a prepared statement. "At this critical moment, we must not be a city divided, but a community united. If elected I will bring my hands-on leadership, new ideas and decades of experience in identifying billions in resources for our great city, so all residents and businesses are stronger and safer and our community has optimism and confidence in Oakland's future."

Oaklanders have always overcome challenges by coming together. At this critical moment, we must not be a city divided, but a community united.



With the support of Oakland Firefighters, business and labor leaders, and community I’ve made the decision to run for Mayor of Oakland… pic.twitter.com/HpZCvPtwhg — Barbara Lee (@BarbaraLee_CA) January 8, 2025

Lee said she would address the homelessness crisis, public safety, and mental health services while being fiscally responsible "to deliver the core City services residents and business owners deserve."

On Tuesday, Lee filed documents with the city's election department under the name "Barbara Lee for Oakland Mayor 2025," one of the first steps candidates must take before starting to raise campaign funds. Lee also filed a candidate intention statement.

Lee represented California's 12th Congressional District from when she was first elected in 1998 until last year. She campaigned to fill the U.S. Senate seat that was held by Dianne Feinstein from 1992 until her death in 2023.

Lee did not advance to the general election in the California primary in March and had already announced she was not running for reelection, opening the door for the two new candidates. BART board member Lateefah Simon was elected to take over Lee's former seat in November.

The new mayor will be selected in the special April 15 election to replace ousted mayor Sheng Thao, who lost a recall election in November. Councilmember Kevin Jenkins was named interim mayor on Monday and will fill the office until after the special election.