Watch: Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao makes 1st public comments since FBI raid

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao was scheduled to deliver her first public comments on Monday following the FBI raid on her home last week.

Thao has scheduled a press conference for 10:30 a.m. at Oakland City Hall. Watch live in the player above.

On June 20, about a dozen FBI agents served warrants at Thao's house on Maiden Lane in the city's Lincoln Highlands neighborhood and hours later emerged from the home carrying boxes. It was unclear what the agents were seeking or what was seized.

Federal agents also served warrants at two other homes owned by the politically influential Duong family and at offices shared by the Vietnamese American Business Association (VABA) and California Waste Solutions which manages the city's curbside recycling program.

Both VABA and California Waste Solutions list multiple members of the Duong family on their leadership teams.

The Oakland NAACP called on Thao to resign following the raids, saying she "cannot focus on the needs of the residents of Oakland while she addresses the major challenges posed by the FBI raid and investigation."

Thao's former chief of staff Renia Webb also called for the mayor to resign, accusing Thao of being involved in pay-to-play scheme; accusations she has leveled as far back as February 2023.

Thao's attorney Tony Brass said Friday that it was not clear that she is even the subject of the investigation, and said Thao is "ready, willing and able to cooperate with authorities."