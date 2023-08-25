How to livestream the San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Chargers preseason game

The San Francisco 49ers conclude their preseason Friday evening, facing the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

KPIX 5 will be carrying the game on air, but it will also be available to livestream on cellphones, tablets and other devices on this page or via the player on the CBSSF.com home page.

• What: San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Chargers Preseason Game

• Date: Friday, Aug. 25, 2023

• Time: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

• Location: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara

• On TV: KPIX 5

• Online stream: Live on the CBSSF.com home page and on your mobile or streaming device.