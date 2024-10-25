Watch CBS News
Walnut Creek retail theft operation nets 6 arrests, over $4,000 in recovered merchandise

By Dave Pehling

Authorities in the East Bay recently collaborated on a retail theft crackdown against thieves targeting Walnut Creek stores that led to sex arrests earlier this month, according to the California Highway Patrol.

According to a Facebook post, the operation was held in response to Walnut Creek retail establishments seeing a spike in organized theft incidents. Held on Friday, October 11, the operation included officers from the CHP's Golden Gate Division Organized Retail Crime Task Force (ORCTF) working with the Walnut Creek Police Department, the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office, and agents with the California Department of Justice to carry out surveillance at multiple stores in Walnut Creek. 

The collaboration yielded solid results with officers taking six individuals and recovering 43 stolen items with a value of more than $4,000. Walnut Creek police were also able to identify and arrest two known suspects believed to be responsible for thefts at other retail locations in the Bay Area.

The ORCTF of the CHP has increased its enforcement activity this year as authorities work to curb the rise of organized retail crime. 

"As retail crime continues to threaten local businesses, such coordinated responses are crucial in protecting local communities and holding offenders accountable," the statement from the CHP's Golden Gate Division said.

