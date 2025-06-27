Man sentenced for sexually abusing child in Walnut Creek library bathroom, possession of child porn

A man was sentenced to nearly seven years in prison for sexually abusing a child at the Walnut Creek Library and possessing child sexual abuse material, prosecutors announced Friday.

A judge sentenced 28-year-old Marc Alexander Simon to six years and eight months in state prison Thursday after he pleaded guilty to the charges, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office. Simon was also ordered to register for life as a sex offender once he is released.

Marc Alexander Simon Walnut Creek Police Department

On April 11, 2024, Simon followed a child into a restroom at the Walnut Creek Library and sexually abused the minor, who reported the incident to an adult. The adult contacted police, and detectives used security cameras to identify Simon's vehicle as he left the library, the D.A.'s Office said.

Simon was tracked to another location in Walnut Creek, where he was arrested. An iPhone seized during his arrest was revealed to contain hundreds of images and videos of child sexual abuse.

Simon, who has been in custody since his arrest, began serving his sentence immediately.

"The swift investigative work by Walnut Creek Police and our Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was crucial in holding the defendant accountable," said District Attorney Diana Becton in a prepared statement. "This case demonstrates our unwavering commitment to protecting children in our communities from those who prey on them."