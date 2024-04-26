Watch CBS News
Crime

Man accused of trying to kidnap, molest child at Walnut Creek library

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now - Morning Edition 4/26/24
PIX Now - Morning Edition 4/26/24 11:22

WALNUT CREEK -- A 27-year-old man has been charged with trying to kidnap a child earlier this month at a downtown Walnut Creek library and possessing hundreds of images of child pornography, authorities said Thursday.

Marc Alexander Simon is accused of attempting to kidnap and molest a child on April 11 at the Walnut Creek Library on North Broadway.

Simon, a transient from Walnut Creek, was identified as a suspect and arrested on April 16, police said.

He was charged by the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office with two counts of a lewd act upon a child, attempted kidnapping and possession of more than 600 images of child pornography.

marc-alexander-simon-042624.jpg
Marc Alexander Simon, 27, is accused of attempting to kidnap and molest a child at the Walnut Creek library on April 11, 2024. Walnut Creek Police Department

Simon was booked into the Martinez Jail with bail set at $2 million. He is set to appear in Contra Costa County Superior Court on May 3.

Anyone with information related to the case can contact the Walnut Creek Police Department at (925) 943-5844 or call the Anonymous Tip Line at (925) 943-5865.

First published on April 26, 2024 / 10:00 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.