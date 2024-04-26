Man accused of trying to kidnap, molest child at Walnut Creek library

WALNUT CREEK -- A 27-year-old man has been charged with trying to kidnap a child earlier this month at a downtown Walnut Creek library and possessing hundreds of images of child pornography, authorities said Thursday.

Marc Alexander Simon is accused of attempting to kidnap and molest a child on April 11 at the Walnut Creek Library on North Broadway.

Simon, a transient from Walnut Creek, was identified as a suspect and arrested on April 16, police said.

He was charged by the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office with two counts of a lewd act upon a child, attempted kidnapping and possession of more than 600 images of child pornography.

Marc Alexander Simon, 27, is accused of attempting to kidnap and molest a child at the Walnut Creek library on April 11, 2024. Walnut Creek Police Department

Simon was booked into the Martinez Jail with bail set at $2 million. He is set to appear in Contra Costa County Superior Court on May 3.

Anyone with information related to the case can contact the Walnut Creek Police Department at (925) 943-5844 or call the Anonymous Tip Line at (925) 943-5865.