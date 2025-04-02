VTA restores light rail service to Blue line, work continues on Green line

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority announced Wednesday morning that light rail service on the Blue line has been completely restored, while partial service for the Green line had resumed.

The VTA posted the update shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday on X, saying service would be fully restored on the Blue line, with partial service on the Green line between San Antonio and Old Ironsides.

The transit agency has been working to repair light rail service since a judge ordered striking workers to go back to work last Thursday. VTA bus service resumed on Friday across the system.

On Monday, light rail service resumed on part of the system for the first time since the end of the strike, with the Orange line and part of the Blue line going back into service.

The 1,500 workers, which included bus and train operators, mechanics and other frontline employees, had been striking since March 10. Both sides were unable to reach a deal after months of negotiations and the contract had expired in early March.

Last week, workers rejected the latest contract offer by the agency, which included an 11% pay raise over three years.

Officials with ATU Local 265, which represents the employees, said they planned to appeal the judge's ruling.