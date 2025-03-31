Resumption of VTA light rail service after strike on hold after copper thefts, repairs

While bus service has resumed after a judge ordered an end to the VTA strike in Santa Clara County, light rail service remained on hold Monday following reported metal thefts and other issues.

An agency spokesperson confirmed to CBS News Bay Area Sunday night that work to restore the system is going slower than anticipated. Service on the Orange Line, which stretches from Mountain View to Alum Rock station in East San Jose, may resume Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, service on the Green Line and the Blue Line is expected to take longer to resume. The agency said the delays are partially due to copper theft but there are other issues as well.

On Thursday, a judge ordered striking workers to go back to work, siding with the VTA's argument claiming the union had broken a "no strike" clause. Bus service resumed the following day.

The 1,500 workers, which included bus and train operators, mechanics and other frontline employees, had been striking since March 10. Both sides were unable to reach a deal after months of negotiations and the contract had expired in early March.

Last week, workers rejected the latest contract offer by the agency, which included an 11% pay raise over three years.

ATU Local 265, which represents the employees, said it had planned to appeal the judge's ruling.