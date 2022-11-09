Voters Decide 2022: Check full California election results
SAN FRANCISCO -- Voters across California and the nation headed to the polls Tuesday to vote in an election some experts have called the most consequential midterms in history.
Click here for election results from Bay Area, California
While incumbent Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to have little trouble getting re-elected, there are a number of important offices in play with the outcome in a string of highly competitive California U.S. House races impacting control of Congress next year.
For complete election results:
State races results
State proposition results
Federal race results
Alameda County results
Contra Costa County results
Marin County results
Napa County results --
San Francisco County results
San Mateo County results
Santa Clara County results
Solano County results
Sonoma County results
for more features.