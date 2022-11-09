Voters Decide 2022: Check full California election results

Voters Decide: Professors James Taylor and Donna Crane weigh in on possible changes to balance of po

SAN FRANCISCO -- Voters across California and the nation headed to the polls Tuesday to vote in an election some experts have called the most consequential midterms in history.

Click here for election results from Bay Area, California

While incumbent Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to have little trouble getting re-elected, there are a number of important offices in play with the outcome in a string of highly competitive California U.S. House races impacting control of Congress next year.

