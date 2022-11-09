Watch CBS News
Politics

Voters Decide 2022: Check full California election results

/ CBS San Francisco

Voters Decide: Professors James Taylor and Donna Crane weigh in on possible changes to balance of po
Voters Decide: Professors James Taylor and Donna Crane weigh in on possible changes to balance of po 04:07

SAN FRANCISCO -- Voters across California and the nation headed to the polls Tuesday to vote in an election some experts have called the most consequential midterms in history. 

Click here for election results from Bay Area, California    

While incumbent Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to have little trouble getting re-elected, there are a number of important offices in play with the outcome in a string of highly competitive California U.S. House races impacting control of Congress next year.

For complete election results: 

State races results
State proposition results
Federal race results 
Alameda County results  
Contra Costa County results
Marin County results 
Napa County results -- 
San Francisco County results
San Mateo County results
Santa Clara County results
Solano County results
Sonoma County results

First published on November 8, 2022 / 8:21 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.