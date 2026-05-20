Vallejo man suspected of killing woman, injuring man in separate shootings

Vallejo police said a suspect in a May 1 killing was arrested after a shooting on Tuesday, which left a man injured.

The investigation began on May 1, around 5:30 p.m., when hospital staff notified police that a shooting victim was left at the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The victim, a woman, was declared dead at the hospital, and police said they eventually identified Roberto Alfonso Tamayo-Cazares as a suspect in the fatal shooting.

An arrest warrant was secured for Tamayo-Cazares after police presented the case to the Solano County District Attorney's Office on May 6, but before he could be apprehended, he allegedly shot a man on Tuesday, police said.

Like the first incident, police were alerted that a shooting victim had shown up at the hospital, around 4:30 a.m. The man's injury was not life-threatening, and police learned the victim was taken to the hospital by a friend after being shot near the 600 block of Indiana Street.

Detectives then began investigating and said they identified Tamayo-Cazares as the suspect in the Tuesday shooting. Police said they were able to locate him around 1 p.m. in Vallejo but were led on a car chase, which ended near Chico Street and Beverly Drive.

Police said he ran from the vehicle and hid in a neighborhood, but was eventually found and arrested.

He was arrested on suspicion of murder, firearm violations, and evading officers. Police said he may face additional charges as detectives are still investigating the Indiana Street shooting.