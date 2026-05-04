Vallejo police investigate after woman with gunshot wound dropped off at hospital, dies

Police in Vallejo have launched a homicide investigation following the death of a woman who was dropped off at a hospital with a gunshot wound last week.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Friday, officers received a report from a local hospital of the victim, who was dropped off by an unknown person. Staff told officers that the victim was in critical condition.

"The individual left the hospital before the staff could notify law enforcement," police said in a statement Saturday.

During the investigation, medical personnel told officers that the woman succumbed to her injuries and died. The identity of the woman is being withheld pending notification of next of kin by the Solano County coroner.

Police said the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Stephanie Diaz by emailing Stephanie.Diaz@cityofvallejo.net or calling 707-648-5430 or Det. Daniel Callison by emailing Daniel.Callison@cityofvallejo.net or calling 707-648-4533.

Anonymous tips can be sent by calling 800-488-9383.