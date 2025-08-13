Valkyries in Washington, D.C., to face the Mystics. Here's how to watch

The Valkyries will be playing in Washington, D.C., against the Mystics on Wednesday.

It will be the third time the two teams play against each other, with Golden State coming away with the wins in the previous games.

However, both games were won by just one possession. In May, they won 76-74, and in July, they won 68-67.

Currently, the Valkyries are 7th in the standings with a 16-15 record, and the Mystics are 10th, with a 14-17 record.

Including Wednesday's game, there are only 13 left in the season, and the Valkyries are narrowly holding onto a playoff spot.

There are eight spots, and the Seattle Storm are in 8th with a 16-16 record, and the Los Angeles Sparks are close behind with a 15-17 record.

How to watch the Valkyries vs. the Mystics

How: Local TV KPIX 5

When: Aug. 13, 2025, at 4:30 p.m.

Up next

The Valkyries will be facing the Chicago Sky on Friday.