Watch CBS News
Sports

Valkyries in Washington, D.C., to face the Mystics. Here's how to watch

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Read Full Bio
Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

Valkyries introduce their new raven mascot, Violet
Valkyries introduce their new raven mascot, Violet 02:38

The Valkyries will be playing in Washington, D.C., against the Mystics on Wednesday.

It will be the third time the two teams play against each other, with Golden State coming away with the wins in the previous games.

However, both games were won by just one possession. In May, they won 76-74, and in July, they won 68-67.

Currently, the Valkyries are 7th in the standings with a 16-15 record, and the Mystics are 10th, with a 14-17 record.

Including Wednesday's game, there are only 13 left in the season, and the Valkyries are narrowly holding onto a playoff spot. 

There are eight spots, and the Seattle Storm are in 8th with a 16-16 record, and the Los Angeles Sparks are close behind with a 15-17 record.

How to watch the Valkyries vs. the Mystics

How: Local TV KPIX 5

When: Aug. 13, 2025, at 4:30 p.m.

Up next

The Valkyries will be facing the Chicago Sky on Friday. 

Jose Fabian

Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue