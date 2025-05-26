Watch CBS News
Vegetation fire burns in Vacaville near Highway 80

By
Carlos E. Castañeda
Senior Editor, News & Social Media
Carlos E. Castañeda is a senior editor of news and social media for CBS Bay Area.
Carlos E. Castañeda

/ CBS San Francisco

A vegetation fire was burning in Vacaville Monday afternoon near Interstate Highway 80.

The fire, dubbed the Cherry Fire, was reported along Cherry Glen Road near Rivera Road, just north of the highway on the city's west side.

vacaville-fire.jpg
Smoke billows from a vegetation fire burning along Cherry Glen Road in Vacaville, March 26, 2025. PG&E / AlertCalifornia

Cal Fire said multiple agencies were responding to the fire, and its fire incident website indicated air crews were involved in battling the fire. 

The agency said in a social media post at 1:46 p.m. that the fire had consumed about 20-25 acres and was burning at a moderate rate of speed. As of 2:45 p.m., firefighters reported that forward progress was stopped at 49 acres.

As of about 3:20 p.m., the fire was 50% contained.

"Expect to see firefighters remain at scene into the evening to continue strengthening containment lines and mopping up in the interior of the fire," the agency said.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire. Earlier Monday, Cal Fire and partner agencies were working at a prescribed burn area nearby, along Nelson Road south of I-80 near Lagoon Valley Road.

It appeared the Cherry Fire was not related to the prescribed burn.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

