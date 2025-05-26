Vegetation fire burns in Vacaville near Highway 80

A vegetation fire was burning in Vacaville Monday afternoon near Interstate Highway 80.

The fire, dubbed the Cherry Fire, was reported along Cherry Glen Road near Rivera Road, just north of the highway on the city's west side.

Smoke billows from a vegetation fire burning along Cherry Glen Road in Vacaville, March 26, 2025. PG&E / AlertCalifornia

Cal Fire said multiple agencies were responding to the fire, and its fire incident website indicated air crews were involved in battling the fire.

The agency said in a social media post at 1:46 p.m. that the fire had consumed about 20-25 acres and was burning at a moderate rate of speed. As of 2:45 p.m., firefighters reported that forward progress was stopped at 49 acres.

#CherryFire UPDATE: Forward progress of the fire has been stopped and the fire is 49 acres. Crews continue working to strengthen containment lines on the left shoulder, but good progress is being made on constructing and reinforcing control lines around its entire perimeter.



We… pic.twitter.com/CNTsqewE43 — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) May 26, 2025

As of about 3:20 p.m., the fire was 50% contained.

"Expect to see firefighters remain at scene into the evening to continue strengthening containment lines and mopping up in the interior of the fire," the agency said.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire. Earlier Monday, Cal Fire and partner agencies were working at a prescribed burn area nearby, along Nelson Road south of I-80 near Lagoon Valley Road.

It appeared the Cherry Fire was not related to the prescribed burn.

CAL FIRE and partner agencies are preparing to begin the prescribed burn at Nelson Road on the south of I-80 in Vacaville. There are nine engines, two hand crews, two water tenders, a dozer and approximately 65 total personnel here for the burn. Monday's operation will be to…

