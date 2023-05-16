Update: Stockton teen allegedly killed by older brother last week identified

STOCKTON – A 13-year-old boy who was allegedly fatally shot by his older brother in Stockton on Friday has been identified by the San Joaquin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Richard Ornsri-Walker was a sixth-grade student at Marshall Elementary School, which serves kindergarten through eighth grade students.

Stockton teen allegedly shot and killed by brother. CBS 13

At 1:58 a.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Flint Avenue on a report of a person shot.

Ornsri-Walker was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

"According to his friends he was a great basketball player," said Melinda Meza, a spokesperson for the Stockton Unified School District. "One of his friends said that he made the winning point at a game the day before the tragedy."

Many residents took to social media to describe the child, stating that he was sweet, polite, and an amazing athlete.

After detectives responded to take over the investigation, Ornsri-Walker's 16-year-old brother was arrested in connection with the shooting.

A Stockton police spokesperson said there was not additional information about the shooting that could be released as of Tuesday.

Meza said the school district has had their crisis team at the campus to do activities with students and provide support.

She said the older brother was not registered in the school district system as a student.