13-year-old boy killed in early morning Stockton shooting
STOCKTON – A 13-year-old boy died in a shooting reported in Stockton early Friday morning, according to police.
The shooting was reported shortly before 2 a.m. in the 800 block of Flint Avenue. Officers arrived and found the teen, who was taken to a hospital and succumbed to his injuries there, Stockton police said.
No other details about the shooting were immediately available from police.
