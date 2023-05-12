Watch CBS News
13-year-old boy killed in early morning Stockton shooting

STOCKTON – A 13-year-old boy died in a shooting reported in Stockton early Friday morning, according to police.

The shooting was reported shortly before 2 a.m. in the 800 block of Flint Avenue. Officers arrived and found the teen, who was taken to a hospital and succumbed to his injuries there, Stockton police said.

No other details about the shooting were immediately available from police.

