Watch CBS News
Local News

Two guns stolen from LA home of Rep. Karen Bass during break-in

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass said Saturday that her Los Angeles home was broken into Friday night and two firearms were stolen.

"Last night, I came home and discovered that my house had been broken into and burglarized," Bass, who is running for mayor against developer Rick Caruso, said in a statement issued Saturday afternoon.

"LAPD was called, and I appreciate their assistance. At this time, it appears that only two firearms, despite being safely and securely stored, were stolen. Cash, electronics and other valuables were not. It's unnerving and, unfortunately, it's something that far too many Angelenos have faced," added Bass, a Democratic congresswoman who represents an area west and southwest of downtown Los Angeles.

No suspect information has been released. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on September 10, 2022 / 2:11 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.